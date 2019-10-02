Maintenance causes street closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, Hoerr Construction, Inc. will be closing a single lane (the north lane) on westbound Bradley Avenue from 1600 W. Bradley to Garden Hills Drive.

This single lane closure only affects the north side of the westbound traffic. Traffic in this area will be merged into a single lane through a short construction work zone.

Work is planned to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, and is planned to be completed by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Minor traffic delays may occur. This work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.