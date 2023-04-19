MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Yo Yo’s Coffee in Mahomet announced that they will be expanding the restaurant in the near future.

The shop, located on the 100 block of S. Lombard Street, shared on social media that it will be a coffee shop during the day and a bar and restaurant at night. They acknowledged that this will be a huge undertaking, and will be hiring a whole staff for the bar. Anyone interested in applying can can apply here.

Opening in 2018 as a self-serve yogurt shop, Yo Yo’s converted into a coffee, tea, and smoothie cafe following the pandemic. The current coffee shop hours include:

Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed Sunday

The new bar hours include:

Monday – Thursday: 5 – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. – midnight

Closed Sunday

Earlier this week, The Main Scoop in Mahomet announced they will also be expanding. The ice cream shop will be adding a new location in Monticello. The shop shared on social media that they plan to open the location this spring. “You asked. We listened,” the post said.