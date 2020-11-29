Mahomet’s superhero-themed decorated house

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — In tonight’s bright spot: When it comes to decorating for the holidays, one man in Mahomet might have superpowers.

Joe Dodge decorates his home with 25 wooden, life-sized superheroes that he drew, cut, and painted by himself.

The lights outside dance to each hero’s theme music. This is his fourth year decorating.

He says he just wants to add a smile to people’s face.

“I’m a superhero fan,” says Dodge. “So I just like to spread like a smile here and there. We always have an endless line of cars like coming through the neighborhood. We live in a cul-de-sac. So it’s nice because I can just drive through real quick turn around the cul-de-sac and they can drive through one more time.”

If you drive by, you’ll see many superheroes like the Black Panther, Spiderman, and Batman.

The house is located at 206 North Spruce Drive.