MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Mahomet are still celebrating stand-out pitcher Blake Wolters.

He graduated high school in May and the Kansas City Royals selected him 44th overall in the MLB draft on Sunday night.

The village is excited to see everything he accomplishes ahead, and Patrick Brown, the village administrator, is shouting out the entire Mahomet-Seymour program.

“The baseball program at the high school has been top-notch for quite a few years now,” Brown said. “The programs for the younger kids that lead up to high school are really strong in Mahomet. Baseball’s big in Mahomet.”

He also expects to see more Royals jerseys in town, especially with Wolters’ name on the back.