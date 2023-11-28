MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at a Mahomet grade school are making sure families get what they need in time for the holidays.

The Youth Leadership Club at Lincoln Trail Elementary is working on a project called Packs of Joy. Principal Megan Hunter said the project started in 2018 after fifth-grader Joel Roberts passed away. Hunter said students have already surpassed their goal of $9,000, and they plan on giving families food, personal care items and wrapped gifts for kids.

Fifth grade student Kinley Beaumont said the project is a great way of learning the importance of giving back.

“It interests me because of just being able to build up my leadership skills and being able to show people that I care,” Beaumont said.

Her brother, Kamden Beaumont echoed the same sentiment.

“I learned that being helpful is a good thing to be a leader,” Beaumont said.

Students will continue collecting donations until Dec. 1. Anyone who would like to give back can follow this link.