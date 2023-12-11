MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — For one Mahomet woman, handing out gifts is more exciting than receiving them.

It started when she became a parent nearly 20 years ago. Kristin Fourman celebrates Christmas in a special way, because she wants to teach her kids the importance of giving back. Each year for 14 years, she’s picked one family in need to take presents to.

Fourman said she finds people by word of mouth or just scrolling through Facebook.

“We start making lists and collections and stuff in November, and then deliver the presents like a week or week-and-a-half before Christmas,” she said.

Fourman also has a daycare business where the children’s families donate money to help bring more gifts to people who need it. This year, Fourman said she gave each child 20 to 25 gifts and gas gift cards for the parents.