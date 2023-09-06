MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — One Mahomet woman is using her love for cooking to help the Maui recovery effort.

Zainab Susi, originally from Pakistan, spends hours each day cooking Pakistani meals from a menu she crafted. Susi then sells them to the community and surrounding areas, including Champaign and Mahomet. After starting with a $500 fundraising goal, she has made $900 and counting. Every penny made will go to the Red Cross to help support people in Maui recovering from the wildfires.

Susi said helping is a joy in itself.

“I’m really enjoying it and I can tell you honestly, I am truly enjoying every single meal because it’s not about me, it’s about the people who have lost everything, it’s more for them,” Susi said. “So, I am just a resource, helping. Hopefully I’ll be able to help them in some way.”

To order some homemade Pakistani meals and support a good cause, email zainabsusi38@gmail.com.