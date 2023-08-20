MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A warehouse in Mahomet was destroyed Saturday evening when a fire tore through it, waking neighbors up as a series of explosions rocked the area.

Officials with the Cornbelt Fire Protection District said on Facebook that their firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to 600 Hickory Street for a report of a working fire. Crews arrived to find a massive fire burning inside the warehouse.

Photos courtesy of the Cornbelt Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Crews deployed multiple hand lines to extinguish the flames. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the warehouse was left in ruins. Firefighters have remained on the scene throughout Sunday to put out hot spots.