MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A high school student in Mahomet is receiving some national attention.

Issac Hanson auditioned for the YoungArts Award and won. He’s one of four people in Illinois to win in the Jazz category. There were more than 9,000 applicants across the country.

Hanson has been playing the alto saxophone since fifth grade.

“I started in 5th grade, as everybody else did, and I enjoyed it,” Hanson said. “But it was kind of just another hobby for me, and it wasn’t until about sixth grade when I was introduced to jazz music that it really changed and my passion grew from there.”

In a couple months, Hanson is planning to audition for another competition called NYO Jazz which would give a chance to play with some of world’s best high school musicians at Carnegie Hall in New York.