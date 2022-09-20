MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Months of negotiating may finally be coming to an end for the Mahomet-Seymour teachers’ union and the Board of Education. Read their statement below.

Tonight the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association and the board of directors reached a tentative agreement. This means they’ve tentatively agreed to a new contract. The next step is for the MSEA membership and the BOE to hold separate ratification votes. Once the contract is ratified by both parties, it will become official.

The following statement is attributable to MSEA spokesperson Cam Zindars:

‘We’ve reached a tentative agreement with the board of education that truly puts Mahomet-Seymour students first. We are so grateful to all the parents, community members and students who have supported us during this process. The next step is to bring this agreement to our membership for a vote.’

Bridget Shanahan, Illinois Education Association-NEA Media Relations Director