MAHOMET-SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The search for a new superintendent for the Mahomet-Seymour school district is over. The board has hired doctor Kenny Lee.

He’s currently superintendent at Minooka Community High School. Lee also served in that role for Watseka public schools, and started his education career in McLean County schools.

Lee will be replacing Dr. Lindsey Hall as superintendent.

He says he’s on cloud nine with the new position.

“I look forward to being in Mahomet, and cultivating those relationships, and look forward to staying there for a very long time,” Lee said.

The meeting introducing his new role takes place on March 21st from 6:15 to 7 at Middletown Prairie Elementary School.