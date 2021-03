MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour School District officially started working with therapy dogs.

It is a goal that has been three years in the making. Now, Jordyn, a certified therapy dog, spends her days visiting kids in the district.

Meet my new buddy Jordyn! She’s a therapy dog in the Mahomet-Seymour school district and an absolute sweetheart. I’ll have her story tonight on @WCIA3! pic.twitter.com/J1zah6joL6 — Jen Lask (@Jen_Lask) March 9, 2021

She will soon be joined by her younger brother and a golden doodle who are both in training. In total, the district hopes to be able to work with four dogs at its schools.