Mahomet-Seymour School District to st

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet School District’s superintendent said they are planning to stick with in-person instruction.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Linsey Hall said both she and other Champaign County superintendents were surprised after the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department recommended local schools switch to full-remote for the remainder of the semester. “This is because, overall, as supported by our local data, schools are doing an incredible job with mitigation and safety efforts.”

She also said the cases and exposure they are seeing as a district are from outside events, not from transmission within their schools.

As of this morning, below are some current data I am sharing. While we’ve seen an uptick in cases this week, we are not considered to have had an “outbreak” in our schools this week as defined by CUPHD. Again this goes back to our diligence with safety protocols in our schools –115 in quarantine

–10 are staff

–105 are students

–16 positive COVID-19 cases, all are students

99 are exposures

Hall stated that during a meeting with CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde, she made it clear the recommendation to go to all remote was a recommendation and not a mandate. The decision was up to the school districts.

For next week, November 16-20, the district will follow the schedule they have followed all year.

“Thus far this school year they have not recommended to us, based on our school data, that the Mahomet-Seymour Schools close buildings or go fully remote due to cases here. We continue to consider our local, school based data points as well as what CUPHD has shared with us regarding the county.”

Hall said they have not yet made a decision regarding school after Thanksgiving break, which starts on November 30.