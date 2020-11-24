Mahomet-Seymour School District plans to continue in-person instruction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Dr. Lindsey Hall said the district plans to continue offering hybrid instruction for the week of November 30 – December 4.

In an email sent to parents, Hall said the possibility of switching to fully remote learning could still arise over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“These circumstances could include more staff in quarantine, a large number of cases that arise over the weekend and we aren’t able to keep up with contact tracing/communication, or something else that is not foreseen at this time.” Dr. Lindsey Hall, Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent

Hall said the district continues to monitor COVID-19 cases within the schools, with daily updates shared on a dashboard.

CUPHD Director Julie Pryde recommended local schools switch to full-remote learning for the remainder of the semester on November 12. The following day, Hall said both she and other Champaign County superintendents were surprised by the recommendation. While she acknowledged the district’s schools had seen an uptick in cases, she said they were not considered as an “outbreak” by CUPHD’s standards. Hall said Pryde had made it clear to her the recommendation to go fully remote was not a mandate.

During Governor Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, WCIA asked if county health departments should have authority over local school districts, citing CUPHD’s recommendation and Mahomet-Seymour’s plan as an example.

“In terms of enforcement, what we’ve asked is that local school boards work with the teachers, the parents and, of course, the students to determine what’s safest for that community,” Pritzker said. “Then, make sure it gets implemented, again, with the help of the local health officials.”

Pritzker reminded people listening to the conference IDPH and ISBE have both provided guidelines for school districts to follow. However, the Illinois Federation of Teachers has called for a statewide return to remote learning.