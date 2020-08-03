Mahomet-Seymour school district considering child care rate increase

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour School Board is considering raising its Kids Club rates for the fall semester.
Kids Club is a fee-based child care program offered before and after school typically for children in grades K-5. The club is offered at Middletown Prairie Elementary and Lincoln Trail Elementary School each school year. Rates were previously $11 a day after school ($10 for staff), with breakfast set at $3 per day.
This year, the district plans to offer full-day care on Mondays and care during half-days when K-5 students aren’t attending classes. In order to implement those changes, the district is set to vote on the following rates:
When students are attending school half-days Tuesday – Fridays
- AM only (7:00-8:30) – $4 day; if you receive no other services. FREE with other same day services.
- Half day only (8:30-12:00 or 11:00-2:45) – $11 a day/$40 week (T-F)
- After school only (2:45-6:00) – $11 a day/$40 week (T-F)
- Half day and after school – $21 a day or $80 a week (T-F)
- Staff half day and after school – $20 a day or $75 a week (T-F)
- Mondays all day – $20 a day
- Staff Mondays all day $18 a day
- Max per student: $100 a week
- Staff max per student: $93 a week
Rates when students are attending 5.5 hours a day
- AM only (7:00-8:30) – $4 a day ($3 for staff)
- After school only $12.50 a day/$50 week – Tuesday-Friday shortened days
- After school only $12.50 a day/$60 a week – Monday-Friday shortened days
- Staff $11 a day/$44 a week – Tuesday-Friday shortened days
- Staff $11 a day/$55 a week – Monday-Friday shortened days
- Mondays all day – $20 a day
- Staff Mondays all day $18 a day
- Max per student: $80 M-F on 5.5 hr. school days or $90 T-F on 5.5 hr. school days & full-day Monday
- Staff Max per student – $70 M-F on 5.5 hr. school days or $77 T-F on 5.5 hr. school days & full-day Monday
The superintendent has recommended that the board approve the rate changes.
The school board’s study session includes a few other action items, such as an anti-resolution racism. The resolution was first presented earlier this summer and underwent a few modifications.
If approved, the board will work with Superintendent Lindsey Hall to develop a comprehensive strategic plan that will impact K-12 curricula and hiring. The district will also be expected to provide professional development and continuing education for teachers and staff. Hall will need to provide updates on the implementation of the resolution this October, as well as January and April 2021.
The board meeting is set to begin at 7:00 Monday night. To stream it, click here.