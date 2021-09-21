Mahomet-Seymour Junior High get to know first responders over lunch

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School students invited first responders to lunch with them on Tuesday.

The student council puts on this event every year. They do it to help the students get to know first responders and celebrate them and the work they do.

The students said they enjoyed eating lunch with all of the different first responders from around the area.

“Seeing everyone get happy when we draw their name in the raffle or how students are talking to the officers and making everyone’s day,” said student Kirsten Williamson.

The students surprised Amber Oberheim–wife of fallen officer Chris Oberheim– by donating to the 703 organization with money they raised through a penny war.