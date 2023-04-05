MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet officials are going back to the drawing board after last night’s election.

More than 70% of voters said ‘no’ to a $28 million indoor recreation facility and outdoor pool. Mahomet Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said they’ve been planning it for 10 years.

The new structure would have gone behind Middletown Prairie Elementary School. It was supposed to have two gyms, fitness rooms, and office space. Waldinger said he’s disappointed the referendum didn’t pass, especially because it’s something people told him they wanted.

“What we found out through this process obviously is that although we want those facilities, we’re not necessarily willing to pay for them. So, it’s our job to figure out where to go from here based on that information that we have,” Waldinger said.

Waldinger said they will explore all options for getting the money to build the facility. But said new projects like the splash pad and inclusive playground at Barber Park are opening this summer.