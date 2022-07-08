MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — The Mahomet Public Library set a new state record for the longest book domino chain.

Nearly 100 kids and parents worked to set up 1,651 books to complete the path on Friday morning.

Kids of all ages gathered in groups with team leaders and each group set up a certain section of the path. It spread across the entire library.

The books were a little wobbly on the carpet, but John Howard, the library director, learned some tricks that helped make it a little easier.

“We had it set up in 12 segments, each with a team leader, and those were broken into two segments each. Each of those would have a little safety valve. If a collapse happened, it would only go so far,” he said.

Mahomet held the previous state record for the longest book domino chain as well. They broke that record by nearly 500 books this year.

Howard is looking to add some competition next year; he hopes other Central Illinois libraries join in to add a bigger challenge.

He got the idea from a library in Seattle and was excited to bring the fun to Mahomet.



For more information and library events, visit their website or Facebook page.