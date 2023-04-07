MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – The voters of Mahomet spoke, saying “no” to a $28 million recreation center and swimming pool. People who live there say while it would be nice to have, the price was just too high.

A non-binding referendum failed Tuesday. Voters were asked whether they would support a future binding referendum to increase taxes and cover the cost. It would have cost the owner of a $250,000 house an extra $700 per year for a period of 20 years.

Some people feel taxes are high enough, despite wanting more amenities in the village. President Sean Widener says the idea of a pool in Mahomet has been around for years.

“Being asked numerous times: “we want this, we want that,” and at this point, we put a price tag to it. And we asked that question, are you willing to pay for it?” Widener said.

Three quarters of voters said “no.”

“At this point, I think we’re going back to square one, really,” he said.

Pia Atkins lives there and says she always hoped for a community pool.

“We know that people in our town go to Monticello and Rantoul’s pool, and here in Champaign-Urbana. It just really sounded exciting to me that we’d have an opportunity in Mahomet to have something similar,” Atkins said.

But, like Widener, she wasn’t surprised by the outcome of the vote.

“The general vibe is more concern over putting money into the school system versus another rec center,” Atkins said.

But a referendum to increase taxes and alleviate the Mahomet-Seymour School District’s growing pains failed last year, twice. The village’s population is increasing, but people aren’t interested in spending more to keep up.

“I think the biggest struggle with living in a smaller community is that you like having the intimacy of your small town. But there’s also people that are attracted to that. So it is going to start busting at the seams,” Atkins said.

Widener is optimistic about it.

“Those are good problems to have. There’s many communities out there that are not growing, who are struggling to retain their population,” Widener said.

Delmer Castor has called Mahomet home for more than seven decades.

“I said several years ago that surely everybody that wanted to live in Mahomet would be here by now but they’re still coming,” Castor said.

He says he was surprised by the low voter turnout in this election, but not by tax concerns.

“It’s quite a bit of money for a swimming pool but I guess it’s more involved than the swimming pool,” Castor said.

Widener says they’ll will be taking in the feedback from this election and discussing options in the coming months. He’s still hoping to bring more quality of life amenities to his village, they’ll just have to find a way to make it work.