MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Police Department is making it a little easier for people to dispose of their leftover household medications.

The department recently unveiled its new take back program, which accepts leftover, unused and out-of-date prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines. These can be dropped into a box at the lobby of the department’s headquarters at 303 East Oak Street.

The take back program is part of the department’s effort to reduce the risk of drugs in the home that can potentially hurt people of all ages. Officials said that unused medication is a source of drug abuse in millions of homes, with the opioid crisis fueled in part by that availability. 47% of misused prescription pain relievers are given by, bought from or taken from a friend or relative, and on average, someone in the United States dies of a drug overdose every five minutes.

“We want to provide the folks in our community with a safe, secure opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and make their homes and communities safer,” said Mahomet Chief of Police Michael Metzler. “We want to remind people that they should not flush drugs down the toilet. Traces of drugs can appear in community drinking water. Our drug disposal unit, which is easily accessible inside the police department, is a great answer to that problem and it’s simple to do. All they do is just come in, look for the big green receptacle and take it from there. Drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked.”

Metzler added that some things cannot be dropped into the box, including empty injector products and needles, but officers will be on hand to help people determine what to do with those.

The drop box will be available to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.