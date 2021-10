MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet Police are asking for public’s help to get more information after several burglaries happened Tuesday.

Police said they are looking for video footage of suspects on foot and in a vehicle. Some people stole from several motor vehicles Tuesday night.

Expensive Halloween decorations were also stolen during the same night, according to police.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call Mahomet Police Department at 217-333-8911.