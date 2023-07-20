MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — Mahomet officials are shutting down pickleball play in Bridle Park because of vandalism.

Several pieces of equipment were damaged including the pickleball net and lock for the paddles. Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said they were left with no choice and decided to take down all nets to prevent further damage to the playground.

“the negative acts of a small group of folks have vandalized our nets,” Waldinger said. “so, we made the decision that we need to take them out.”

It wasn’t just bridle leash park. At Barber Park, two umbrellas were snapped near the splash pad. Waldinger said incidents like this ruin fun for everyone and creates more work for employees who do a lot to maintain the area.

“It cost staff time to clean up,” Waldinger said. “it cost them resources to respond to the vandalism. And it takes away from all the other things we’re trying to do as a small department.”

Mahomet native Bette Prince said she was disappointed. She started playing pickleball a couple of months ago and was surprised to see the equipment was gone on Wednesday.

“Usually there’s pickleball nets and people playing and there aren’t today,” Prince said. “We noticed that something had happened but we weren’t sure what.”

Prince said she understands the city’s decision to remove the equipment but would be sad to see them gone for good.

“It’s not locked up because it’s open to anyone and everyone to use,” Prince said. “It would be a shame if they would have to lock it up and put a damper on everyone’s access.”

While the nets are gone for now, Waldinger said the new Middletown tennis facility opens next month and half of those courts will have pickleball lines.