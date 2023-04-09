MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Music Festival and Fisher National Bank announced the “Darwyn Boston – State Farm Agent” Main Stage Lineup for the 2023 festival in downtown Mahomet.

Officials said Friday night’s lineup includes festival favorites Hairbanger’s Ball along with Candy Foster & Shades of Blue and Zakk Tompkins.

Country artist Chris Janson will headline Saturday night. Officials said Rolling Stone once said Janson is a “live legacy in the making.” They said he’s a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer-songwriter.

Janson is best known for many hits, including “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” and “Done.” He will be joined by Shane Profitt and Onoleigh.

Officials said entry to the concerts is free, thanks to sponsors. They also said the Christian headliner on Saturday will be Sanctus Real.

For over two decades, officials said the Mahomet Music Festival has been bringing a family-friendly festival to Mahomet and surrounding communities. Other festival events include the Mahomet Lion’s Club Beer Tent, Food Court, street vendors, Crafter’s Village, carnival rides, a cornhole tournament, a parade, and more.

The festival is scheduled on Aug. 25 and 26 along Main Street in downtown Mahomet.