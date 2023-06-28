MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. It happened near Carroll and Piatt streets just before midnight.

Crews from the Cornbelt Fire Protection District arrived to see the home fully engulfed in flames. It took them about half an hour to put it out with the assistance of the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District.

John Koller, the Cornbelt Fire Chief called the fire “suspicious.” He told us there was no power or gas hooked up, so he was unsure how the fire started.