MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Market is returning to the community this summer beginning on Wednesday, May 31.

Mahomet Market Manager Cammie Meerdink said the market began in 2017 and has since grown to include many vendors each week. This year’s market provides many products for everyone, including berries, soaps, mushrooms, pottery, and more.

“It’s been a great addition to the Mahomet summer scene, bringing families out to enjoy locally made and grown goods at our central Main Street location,” Meerdink said. “We are so grateful for the amazing support the community shows the market, and it promises to be another wonderful season for connecting local businesses to local customers.”

Meerdink said there will be new vendors in the market along with a rotation of weekly food trucks. The Mahomet Market will feature local makers, bakers, and growers at the Green Space on Main Street from 4-7 p.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 9.

More information about the market this summer can be found on social media.