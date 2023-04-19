MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Several U.S. Navy servicemen are being called heroes after helping passengers on a stranded ferry in Washington State. One is a Mahomet native.

Torpedoman Jakob Stroud said he and his wife Mariah boarded the Walla Walla ferry from Bremerton on their way to Seattle for the Submarine ball. Ten minutes into the ride the boat’s generator lost power and ran aground.

“There was an eerie feeling of just nothingness. At first, we really didn’t think much of it, then that’s when they informed us of the situation and they told us to brace for impact,” Stroud said.

None of the 600 people on board were hurt as the ferry hit land.

But that didn’t stop Stroud and dozens of other navy personnel from jumping into action, handing out life vests and helping those who were struggling. Mariah Stroud said she couldn’t be prouder of her husband.

“I was glad that he helped people. It definitely warmed my heart,” she said. “I loved that he was helping people. It’s just like person-to-person, you just help others if you see someone clearly struggling and you’re sitting there not doing anything. You could be helping, get the pins out of the benches to get the life jackets, or help people get it over their heads.”

Despite the praise he and the other service members are receiving, Stroud says he’s no hero.

“I see someone struggling, if no one else is going to help I’ll be more than happy to step up and be able to help. And that was the same for my friends that I was with,” Stroud said.

It took about six hours before emergency personnel was able to rescue everyone. Officials are still investigating what caused the boat to lose power.