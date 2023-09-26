FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet man is facing multiple charges after Farmer City and Illinois State Police said he led officers on a chase stretching from Farmer City to Champaign on Interstate 74.

Nathan Guest, Chief of Police in Farmer City, said on Facebook that the chase started around 7:15 a.m. An officer found two people inside a car at Weedman Park at that time; Guest said the officer observed drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be a gun also inside the car – it was later discovered to be a BB gun.

The officer asked the driver, 29-year-old Kody Davis, and his female passenger to exit the car. Instead, Guest said, Davis sped off, nearly hitting the officer in the process.

The officer started chasing Davis, eventually joined by another Farmer City officer, throughout town before Guest said Davis got onto eastbound I-74. Several State Police cars joined in the pursuit, which continued into Champaign County.

The chase neared the interchange with Interstate 57 when Guest and State Police officials said Davis’ car hit a State Police squad car at 7:45 a.m. Davis’ car then went out of control, crashed into the median cable barrier and came to a stop. He and his female passenger were taken into custody and were taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for medical treatment.

The squad car was damaged, but the trooper inside and no other officers were hurt.

Davis and his passenger were later released from the hospital. The passenger was allowed to leave, but Guest said charges are expected against her pending completion of the investigation.

Davis was taken to the DeWitt County Jail and booked on multiple charges: aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, driving with a revoked license, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis, who was on parole, is also charged with a parole violation.

Guest thanked all police, fire and EMS agencies that assisted in the chase and crash response. He also thanked the public traveling on Interstate 74 for their patience as the situation was resolved.