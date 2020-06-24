Mahomet Jimmy John’s confirms COVID-19 prompted Tuesday closure

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner and manager of the Jimmy John’s store in Mahomet confirmed Tuesday’s closure was related to COVID-19 concerns.

The store shut down yesterday for deep cleaning after a female employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Other employees who may have been exposed are in the process of being tested.

Following an extensive deep cleaning, the store reopened today.

This follows an announcement from the Mahomet-Seymour school district and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on Tuesday that an “outbreak” of at least 10 COVID-19 cases had occurred in the area.

CUPHD said the outbreak is tied to an “unofficial prom” held June 13 at a private home; the Jimmy John’s owner said the female employee who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the event.

School district superintendent Lindsey Hall emphasized that the event was not endorsed or sponsored by the district in any way.

The outbreak remains under investigation.