MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet announced on Monday that the Village Administration Building and Freedom Plaza will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light.

This new initiative between the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts.

It also raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and their families, and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist them.

“Operation Green Light is an easy way to express our sincere appreciation of our military veterans,” said Village President Sean Widener. “I am encouraging all residents to join us in displaying a green light starting Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 for our veterans to let them know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

Mahomet residents can participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. Widener said this can be an exterior light that neighbors and others can see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

Widener encourages everyone to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.