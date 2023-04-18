MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A familiar Central Illinois ice cream shop announced they will be serving up scoops at a new location in Monticello.

The Main Scoop opened its first location in downtown Mahomet in 2021. Now, the shop shared on social media that they plan to open a new location in Monticello this spring. “You asked. We listened,” the post said.

The store serves a wide variety of ice cream flavors for your sweet tooth. These include: Bordeaux cherry, chocolate, chocolate chip, cold brew stracciatella, cosmic cookie, cosmic cookie, double chocolate peanut butter cup, Madagascar vanilla, Mediterranean sea salt caramel with chocolate-covered pretzels, mint chocolate chip, pistachio, praline pecan, and strawberries ’n cream.

Non-dairy flavors are also available, including coconut-based vanilla, coconut-based black raspberry, limoncello sorbet, and mango sorbet.

Customers can also buy ice cream pints and cakes.

The shop said in a statement: “We have been overwhelmed by the love we have received from the beautiful people of Central Illinois and all of the surrounding communities. It turns out that our customers are as eager to find premium ice cream as we are to serve it.

Each of our flavors is one-of-a-kind; at once inventive and familiar, indulgent and delicate, textured and smooth. Whether you try our ice cream on its own or on top with some sprinkles (because who doesn’t love sprinkles!), you’ll grin from ear to ear.”

The Mahomet store hours include:

Monday-Thursday: 2-8 p.m.

2-8 p.m. Friday: 2-10 p.m.

2-10 p.m. Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

12-10 p.m. Sunday: noon-8 p.m.

Officials said the Monticello location is planned to open on Main Street this spring.