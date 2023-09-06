MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet restaurant is going through some major changes after 48 years of operation.

The Hen House will temporarily close on Sept. 30. This comes after a change in ownership after its original owner died last month. A longtime Hen House employee disclosed that the restaurant will be completely remodeled and brought up to code throughout this winter.

The goal is to reopen at some point next year.

The Hen House is known for serving country-style American food, as well as breakfast all day. Another Hen House restaurant will remain open in Arcola.