MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Golfers in Mahomet can now return to Lake of the Woods Golf Course after it was closed in the aftermath of last week’s derecho.

The course was closed for five days after trees were toppled and power was lost; Ameren didn’t restore power until Tuesday. Course manager Chris Edmondson said that when power was lost, he didn’t know when it would come back.

So they started cleaning up. Edmondson said he hasn’t seen anything like the derecho in quite a while.

“I will say, I’ve been with the facility since 1999. That is the strongest storm I’ve ever seen come through here,” he said. “We did have a very strong storm in 2005, knocked power out for three days, but that was all of Mahomet pretty much down then.”

Edmondson said that everything from food to booking tee times was affected. They couldn’t even charge the golf carts.

But despite all of that, Edmondson said there was some good that came from the closure.

“Actually, kind of had a reset. We had nobody on it for a few days, our grounds crew was able to get out there and do some work,” he said. “The rain helped immensely; we had nearly three inches here. So, I’d say come on out and check it out because it’s in fantastic shape right now.”