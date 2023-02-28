MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s Rare Disease Day – a global movement that is meant to fall on the rarest day, February 29. Even though it’s not a leap year, those who celebrate say it’s still important to raise awareness.

“We knew that something was not normal when I was pregnant with her,” Lilly Wood said.

That was the beginning of Lilly Wood’s years-long search for a diagnosis for her daughter, Kinley.

“We continued getting genetic testing done to try to find an answer and finally got it when we did whole exome sequencing when she was six and a half,” Wood said.

She learned Kinley has a tubulinopathy syndrome called TUBB3 that affects neurological brain formation, causing physical, mental and cognitive delays. Wood says fewer than 200 people have the same disease worldwide, which places TUBB3 in the “ultra-rare” category.

Wood says it’s difficult to find information because there’s not a lot of funding for research on rare diseases. But she says finally getting that diagnosis brought her family some relief.

“A lot of the parents that have kids with rare diseases within Mahomet are all connected in a way so we all have each other’s backs,” she said.

Wood is on the board of the TUBB3 Foundation, and she says they held a conference last year to build a network of others with the disease.

“That was pretty surreal – to actually get to meet other people that have Kinley’s same condition,” Wood said.

She said it was nice to feel understood.

“You click instantly just because you know those things that the families are going through or you have similar stories,” she said.

But even back at home, she says there’s no shortage of support for Kinley doing the things she loves – participating in Special Olympics and girl scouts.

“Having a kid with any kind of special needs – I think it’s so important to find a community and find that support system,” Wood said.

She says they’re planning an awareness day for March 16 and another conference this summer. You can find more information on the TUBB3 Foundation’s website.