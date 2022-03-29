MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Cornbelt Fire officials said no one was hurt after a ceiling fire at Dairy Queen.

Chief John Koller said it happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the restaurant on Oak Street. He stated it took crews only two minutes to get to the scene. When they arrived, they discovered that there was a substantial fire in the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in around 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Dairy Queen will be closed until the damage is fixed.