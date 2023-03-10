MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in the Candlewood Estates mobile home subdivision of Mahomet have a chance to learn about renters’ rights this weekend during a workshop.

Life Community Church is hosting a “Stand Up For Your Rights” workshop for renters living in the mobile home park. The workshop will take place at the church from noon to 3 p.m. and will be split into two sessions: one from noon to 1 p.m. and the other from 1 to 2 p.m.

The first session will feature a short presentation from a representative from Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. The presentation will educate attendees on their options when a landlord raises the lot rent, how to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office and local resources available to renters.

The second session will feature representatives from Manufactured Housing Action (MHAction) and Manufactured Homeowners Association of Illinois (MHAOI), who will speak about new legislative bills. If passed into law, one will limit the number of increases in rent without proper justification/documentation and another will allow municipalities to step in when injustices occur in rental properties.

Photo courtesy of Sherry Miller

Organizer Sherry Miller said the workshop came about due to the purchase of Candlewood Estates six months ago by a company in California. She said that the tenants currently do not have a lease with the new company, yet the company gave notice at the end of December that they will be increasing the lot rent by 54%.

Miller said that many of the residents in the park are elderly, lower-income families or people on fixed incomes, and this amount of increase will be hard for them to pay.