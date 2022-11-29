MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve.

The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some of these stolen cards were later used at stores in Champaign.

The Sheriff’s Office provided images of the person who used a stolen card and are asking assistance in identifying the woman.

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page

Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-384-8477. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers through their website or the P3 Tips mobile app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous; tipsters do not have to provide their name or appear in court. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $1,000 in cash.