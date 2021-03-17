Mahomet based Irish Dance Team shows off steps at Harvest Market

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For St. Patrick’s Day, Harvest Market in Champaign brought a troupe of Irish Dancers to tap dance in the cafeteria.

The group is called Shamrock Dancers. They’re an Irish Dancing group based in Mahomet. They’ve been all around town on the holiday, showing off their Irish dancing skills to spread St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Harvest Market’s operations manager, Donna Wright. She said she wanted to use today’s holiday to give shoppers a little more energy.

“We decided to shake things up this year with the pandemic and start doing things different,” she said. “This was the first thing that really breaks that ice.”

Their next special event will be focused on the Illini and March Madness.