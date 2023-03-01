SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state has received a high ranking for number of corporate investments.

Trade magazine Site Selection Magazine ranked Illinois as number 2 for corporate expansion in 2022 for number of projects, with 487 projects in the year. It also ranked 4 for number of projects per capita, after ranking as number 7 for 2021.

Chicago also ranked as the top metropolitan area by the magazine for the 10th straight year.

“Illinois is open for business and leading the way as one of the top 10 states for corporate investment,” Governor Pritzker said. “Thanks to our nation-leading infrastructure revitalization, talented workforce, and growing economy, Illinois is the best place to do business.”

Some companies that expanded into central Illinois in 2022 include Ferrero in Bloomington, T/CCI in Decatur and LG Chem/ADM in Decatur.

“We’re proud to have nearly 500 corporate investments in 2022 and looking ahead, we are doubling down on our business attraction and retention efforts to support economic development in every corner of the state,” Kristin Richards, acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said.

The magazine’s rankings are viewed highly by corporate real estate analysts.

“This will signal to readers that Illinois is an attractive and effective location for establishing and expanding operations,” Mark Arend, Site Selection’s editor-in-chief said.

More information on Site Selection’s rankings can found on their website.