Madigan hearing postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday’s hearing regarding an investigation into misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has been postponed.

The Pantagraph reported Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch said the Illinois House committee was waiting on a number of records from ComEd to be delivered. The utility company was the center of a scandal regarding statehouse bribery. Without the records, meeting would be fruitless and unsafe during a surge in the pandemic, according to Welch.

In a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the northern district of Illinois’ U.S. attorney, ComEd admitted its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan’s allies for favorable legislation in return.

In a letter declining to testify before the House Special Investigative Committee, Madigan denied any wrongdoing, and said if anyone at ComEd ever tried to bribe or influence him, they “would have failed miserably.”