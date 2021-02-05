Macoupin County coroner identifies 58-year-old man found dead in house

VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macoupin County coroner identified a man who was found dead in a house this week.

In a news release, Coroner Anthony Kravanya identified the man as 58-year-old John W. Rennie. He was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. on February 2.

Autopsy results are pending.

This comes after Virden police were called to a house in the 700 block of North Dye Street for a welfare check. When they got there, they went into the house and found the “lifeless body of a 58-year-old male.”

The coroner’s office and officers are still investigating Rennie’s death.