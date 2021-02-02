Macoupin Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing 9-year-old boy

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said 9-year-old Chase Ondo was found safe.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said he was found at a relative’s house in Gillespie.

(ORIGINAL ARTICLE) MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Chase Ondo was last seen at his house, 158 Route 4 – Sawyerville, around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He was seen wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants and green boots. He is 4 feet tall with red hair and green eyes.

Officers are currently searching for Ondo. If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 854-3135, ext. 1 or call 911.