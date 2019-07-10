Chicago Bears will hold a “Return to Decatur” event.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Born as the Decatur Staleys in 1920, the Bears will return to the Central Illinois city as part of their centennial season celebration.

The reigning NFC North champions will hold a “Return to Decatur” event July 21 that will include a session for fans with general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and other activities.

George Halas helped found the Bears in 1920 when he worked for the A.E. Staley food starch company in Decatur. After one season, the team moved to Chicago. It was known as the Chicago Staleys in 1921 before being renamed the Chicago Bears in 1922.

Several events will take place on Sunday, July 21, at the Decatur Civic Center (1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur). Tickets are $5 each (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased by clicking here. All proceeds will benefit the Staley Museum.

The schedule includes: