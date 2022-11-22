MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races.

Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it.

Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered to buy it.

He says there will still be races every Saturday during the season.

“We did a lot of work here: it’s part of our lives,” said Bob Sargent. “It’s been a long time; A lot of seasons of racing and a lot of generations have come through here, but it’s time to probably move to another chapter.”

There is an emotional tie to the track, but he says he will still be around.