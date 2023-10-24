MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — After only a year under new ownership, the Macon Speedway is up for sale again.

Owner Chris Kearns said the decision to sell is due to his wife’s health issues. In a Facebook post, Kearns said he and his son will run the speedway in 2024 if it doesn’t sell in the off-season. He bought the track in November of last year from Bob Sargent, who owned it for 37 years.

Kearns said he has some inquires and is looking to sell the place for $750,000. The city also gave him $205,000 to build new bathrooms. He said although he would like to sell now, he is looking for the right buyer.

Kearns said he takes pride in the support he’s received from the Macon community over the last year.