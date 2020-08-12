Macon Resources, Inc. to host charity golf outing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Macon Resources, Inc. said they will host their 28th annual charity golf outing on September 14.

The event will happen at the South Side Country Club. Proceeds from the outing will go towards programs and services provided to more than 800 people with developmental disabilities through MRI.

Registration and lunch will happen at 12 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Those in 4-person teams can register for $500. Guests can participate in golf, lunch, drinks and dinner at 5:30 p.m.

For registration and sponsorship information, email or call Rachel Moran at (217) 875-8850.