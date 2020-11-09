Woman sentenced to four years in prison for fatal stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Decatur woman will spend several years in prison after pleading guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Court records show Billie Jo Soyster was sentenced to four years in prison and one year of parole for the killing of her boyfriend early last year.

She pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony. Soyster will be credited for time served in custody since January 2019.

Detectives said the woman admitted that she and her boyfriend, 38-year-old David Murray, got into an argument in their home. Soyster told police that after Murray started calling her names that made her mad, she picked up a shard of broken glass and stabbed him in the chest.