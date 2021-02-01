Village issues warning after weekend break-in

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — A warning from the village on Monday: Lock your doors.

Village leaders took to Facebook with those three words after one reported break-in over the weekend, and reports of a group in people’s backyards late at night and around sheds. People are being asked to lock everything outdoors, including cars, sheds, houses and garages. They’re also being asked to immediately call the Macon County Sheriff’s Department if they see or hear anything suspicious.

While this is the first break-in in Argenta, one county over in Moultrie County, the sheriff’s office there investigated more than ten break-ins from last week.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department said they are familiar with the burglaries in the surrounding counties, but are uncertain at the moment if they are related.