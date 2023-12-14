DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in need this weekend will get some necessary eyecare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield-Decatur Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta are providing free eye exams to underserved Decatur students this weekend with the Lenses for Literacy program.

The organizations will work with Community Eye Care on Saturday at Macon County Community Eye Care.

Officials from both organizations said keeping children up to date on their ocular health will improve literacy rates.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in four children between the ages of 2 and 17 needs glasses. Of those children, one in five do not have access to eye care.