Student awarded scholarship for honoring high school teacher in essay

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A junior studying Education at Lincoln University will be given a $1,000 college scholarship Tuesday for writing an essay detailing the positive impact of her English teacher at Eisenhower High School.

A Monday press release from Josh Rohrscheib said Tyra Austin was inspired to enter her field by Ron Lybarger, who will help present the Mary Rohschieb Teaching Scholarship to her on Tuesday. It will be awarded at her workplace, Phenomenal Kids Childcare, 993 West Frank Drive, Decatur.

Josh Rohrscheib will be presenting the award as well, in memory of his late grandmother, Mary Rohrscheib, a 3rd and 4th grade teacher in Macon County. He invited applicants to submit an essay that discusses the impact of a special teacher and the lessons they will take with them in their own teaching careers.

“When a student experiences an educator who not only believes in them, but pushes them, and assists them in becoming the best versions of themselves, it impacts their lives for the better.,” Austin wrote in her essay, adding she observed that for Mr. Lybarger, “the classroom is a sacred place.”

Rohrscheib said in the press release that his grandmother’s 85th birthday would have been this Wednesday, and that she was widely known “for her joyful, generous spirit.”

“She was a guiding force in my life, a source of constant encouragement, love, and wisdom,” Rohrscheib said. “I’m incredibly grateful for her. She loved her years in the classroom and in many ways, she never stopped teaching, which is why I wanted to honor her memory by offering scholarships each year to students working to become teachers.”