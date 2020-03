DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s race recount has been postponed.

In that race, Tony “Chubby” Brown beat Jim Root by one vote.

Both parties agreed that given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 they should wait until it over.

The Macon County Board unanimously approved the funding.

It is expected to cost $7,000 – 8,000.

The recount could last up to 10 days.

No word on a date, only it will be reviewed once the COVID-19 situation is over.